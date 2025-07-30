A routine sports day event turned ugly when a heated altercation broke out during a netball match at a Persatuan Keluarga Polis (Perkep) gathering.

A 1-minute 43-second video shared by AA Networks on 28 July shows a group of women in red confronting the opposing team in white jerseys.

Tensions were high as shouting erupted, with the red team appearing to accuse, possibly over dissatisfaction with the game’s outcome.

Despite repeated calls from the white team to “be patient” and “go back”, things escalated quickly.

In the midst of the shouting, a woman in white jersey number 16 suddenly lashed out, kicking a member of the red team – triggering gasps from onlookers.

Moments later, she appears to get hit by an object, believed to be a water bottle, thrown in retaliation.

As the situation grew more chaotic, two men – whose team affiliations remain unclear – stepped in and could be heard urging, “Stop it, stop it,” in an attempt to calm the crowd.

A woman in white holding a microphone, likely the event emcee, tried to defuse the situation with repeated calls for calm, but her voice was quickly drowned out by the shouting match.

Just seconds later, as the red team began walking away from the scene, one of them shouted something inaudible — though it’s believed they felt provoked.

The video, apparently recorded during the netball match segment of the Perkep sports day, has since gone viral, drawing reactions ranging from shock to criticism.

At the time of writing, the exact location and date of the incident remain unverified, and no official statement has been issued by authorities.