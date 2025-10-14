36 influenza clusters recorded in Penang - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 36 influenza clusters have been reported in Penang as of the 41st epidemiological week (ME 41), involving educational institutions such as kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as institutions of higher learning (IPTs).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said, however, that no deaths or new virus mutations have been detected, and all identified clusters are currently under control.

“Based on the report from the State Health Department, a total of nine influenza clusters were recorded between ME 1 and ME 39. For ME 40, from Sept 28 to Oct 4, 10 clusters involving 418 cumulative cases were reported.

“For ME 41, covering the period from Oct 5 to Oct 11, 17 clusters were recorded, bringing the total number of clusters reported since the beginning of the year to 36,” he told reporters after officiating the State Disaster Command Centre at Komtar here today.

Also present was the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) deputy director-general (Post-Disaster Division) Hussain Moh.

Meanwhile, in SELANGOR, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the latest developments and measures to curb the spread of influenza will be discussed in detail at the State Executive Council (MMKN) meeting this Friday.

He said the meeting will also review the latest situation report from the Selangor Health Department and deliberate on the possible procurement of influenza vaccines.

“Under the Selangor Sihat initiative, we already have allocations that can be utilised for the purchase of vaccines, including for influenza.

“We will discuss this in the MMKN meeting to determine whether additional support is required, either through existing funds or the allocation of new resources for the programme,” he said.

Amirudin said this to reporters after officiating the two-day Shah Alam Urban Forum 2025 at the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Convention Centre here today.

Yesterday, Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said that 6,000 school students nationwide have so far been infected with influenza, leading to several schools being temporarily closed on the advice of their respective district health offices.

He said the closures were carried out in accordance with procedures and guidelines set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to safeguard the wellbeing of students, teachers, and school staff.

Last Thursday, the MOH announced that 97 clusters of influenza A and B infections were reported in ME 40, compared to only 14 clusters the previous week, with the majority involving educational institutions.

According to the MOH, all states recorded an increase, with the highest numbers reported in Selangor (43 clusters), followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (15), Penang (10), Johor (9) and Kedah (5). Most cases, it added, involved mild symptoms. - Bernama