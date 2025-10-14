Trump to attend Thailand-Cambodia peace deal signing at ASEAN summit

KUALA LUMPUR: US President Donald Trump will attend the ceremonial signing of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia at an upcoming summit of Southeast Asian nations.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan confirmed Trump’s participation during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia erupted in July into the deadliest military clashes in decades.

The fighting killed more than 40 people and forced approximately 300,000 individuals to flee their homes.

Both sides agreed to a ceasefire brokered partially by Trump after five days of intense conflict.

The neighbouring nations have since repeatedly traded accusations of truce violations.

Trump is looking forward to witnessing the Thailand-Cambodia peace deal according to Minister Mohamad.

The US leader will visit Malaysia on October 26 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Malaysian capital.

The ASEAN summit will take place from October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia and the United States will serve as facilitators for a more extensive ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia.

This expanded agreement will require both sides to remove all landmines and withdraw their military machinery from border areas.

Mohamad expressed hope that both parties can fulfil these conditions before the ASEAN summit.

A declaration can be signed during the summit which may be called the Kuala Lumpur Declaration or Kuala Lumpur Accord.

The minister emphasised the importance of ensuring both neighbouring countries can make peace and implement their ceasefire.

Thai government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat confirmed Bangkok’s awareness of US prioritisation of the dispute.

Thailand requires Cambodia to address four specific points before accepting the US offer.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated he received a letter from Trump expressing desire for resolution between the neighbours.

Anutin said Thailand stands ready to negotiate if Cambodia meets specific conditions.

These conditions include withdrawing heavy weapons from border areas and removing landmines.

Additional requirements involve cracking down on internet scammers and relocating Cambodian citizens from disputed borderlands.

Cambodia maintains its nationals have lived in the disputed border villages for decades.

Anutin’s comments followed his apparent dismissal of Trump’s continued role in further negotiations.

The Thai premier’s remarks came despite Trump’s ongoing pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize crediting his innovative diplomacy.

Manet specifically credited Trump’s diplomatic efforts with ending the military clashes between the nations. – AFP