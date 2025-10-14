18 SPM athletes face dilemma over Thailand SEA Games participation

MALAYSIAN Chief de Mission for the 2025 Thailand SEA Games, Nurul Huda Abdullah, has expressed concern over 18 national athletes scheduled to sit for this year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

The SPM examination period from November 3 to December 23 clashes directly with the biennial games scheduled for December 9-20.

Nurul Huda stated she has not yet received a response from the Ministry of Education regarding possible special arrangements for the affected athletes.

“This has caused a dilemma for athletes and their families to decide whether to participate in the biennial games or take the SPM,“ she said after the Team Managers’ Meeting at Wisma OCM.

She also highlighted another challenge facing the Malaysian contingent at the Thailand SEA Games.

The absence of a games village means organisers will provide hotels for athletes and officials based on their sports events.

Nurul Huda said team managers have been instructed to prepare for all eventualities to ensure athlete welfare.

“Our contingent will be spread around so many hotels and that will be a big challenge for us,“ she noted.

She emphasised that team managers will shoulder huge responsibility for their teams’ welfare during the games.

Meanwhile, Nurul Huda announced that a shortlist of potential flag bearers has been prepared.

The list will be submitted to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for final selection of the suitable candidate. – Bernama