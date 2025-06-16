37 CEMI applications received as of June 12 - Teo

SANDAKAN: The Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentives (CEMI), a financial rebate initiative introduced by the Communications Ministry through MyCreative Ventures (MyCV) on May 15, has received 37 applications as of June 12, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She stated that the government had allocated RM10 million for CEMI to boost the local creative industry through strategic partnerships in concert and event management nationwide.

“I strongly encourage industry players, especially those in Sabah, to take this opportunity and apply for the incentive before the application deadline on July 10, 2025.

“CEMI covers two types of applications for concerts and events featuring international or local artistes.

The incentive aims to support the organisation of large-scale concerts and music events for 15,000 people and more,” she told reporters after opening the ‘Ask Me Anything’ road tour for the 2025 Creative Content Fund (DKK) – Music Industry by MYCV here today.

She noted that the growth of the concert industry in Malaysia has generated significant returns for the country, prompting the introduction of the incentive.

“In 2023, a total of 335 international concerts were held in Malaysia, contributing over RM498 million to the national economy. In 2024, this number rose to 408 international concerts, generating RM553 million in returns,” she said.

Meanwhile, Teo urged the arts and creative community in Sabah and Sarawak to apply for the DKK provided by the government as part of efforts to develop a competitive and impactful music industry.

“The government has allocated RM6.3 million for DKK. Three DKK programmes are being actively implemented, including the Music Performance Fund, which is open for applications until June 30,” she said, adding the deadline for the International Marketing and Promotion Fund and the Domestic Marketing and Promotion Fund is on Dec 1.

“Applications can be submitted via the MyCV portal,” she said.

Teo said today’s programme is part of an initiative to reach out to the local arts and creative community and encourage them to apply for the DKK.

At the event, the Sandakan Creative Arts and Local Musicians Association received RM80,000 under DKK’s Music Performance Fund to host the Sandakan Nature City Loud Festival 2025 next month.