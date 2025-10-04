KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 386 actions have been taken against errant traders who violated regulations, including selling controlled-price items above the maximum price, during the 15-day implementation of the Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri 2025.

Director-General of Enforcement at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Datuk Azman Adam, said that actions were also taken for offenses such as failing to display the required pink price tags and not displaying any price tags at all.

“These actions resulted in the seizure of goods valued at RM12,813.84 and a total of RM43,400 in fines,” he said in a statement today.

He said that 158 inspections were also conducted on factories and wholesale premises, as well as 7,097 retail outlets throughout the SHMPP.

Based on monitoring and enforcement by KPDN, as well as public feedback, the implementation of the SHMMP for this year’s Aidilfitri had been smooth and effective, he said.

Azman also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, its agencies, the industry players, and all traders for their commitment and cooperation in ensuring the success of this year’s scheme.