39 arrested in Kelantan police operations targeting sexual and drug crimes

KOTA BHARU: Police have detained 39 individuals during two simultaneous special operations conducted across Kelantan from September 3 to 7.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed the arrests under Operation Kesan and Operation Mega Cantas Khas targeted various criminal activities.

Operation Kesan specifically focused on suspects wanted for sexual crimes against women and children, resulting in nine local men being taken into custody.

Operation Mega Cantas Khas led to the arrest of 30 individuals for various other criminal cases, comprising 26 locals and four Indonesian nationals.

The detainees included 25 local men, one local woman, three Indonesian men, and one Indonesian woman aged between 16 and 75 years old.

Mohd Yusoff revealed that twelve of those arrested tested positive for drugs during the operations.

All suspects are being investigated under multiple legal provisions including the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Additional charges may be filed under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Firearms Act 1971, the Arms Act 1960, and the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Mohd Yusoff stressed that such operations would continue regularly to curb criminal activities throughout the state.

He issued a stern warning to the public against involvement in criminal activities, emphasizing that police would take action without compromise. – Bernama