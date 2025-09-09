PGB inaugurates first GreenRE worker hostel in Johor

JOHOR: Paragon Globe Bhd, a main market-listed property developer, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Paragon Bizhub Sdn Bhd, inaugurated the PGB Hostel Pekan Nanas at Pekan Nanas Industrial Park, marking a milestone as the first Provisional GreenRE Silver-certified worker hostel in Johor and the first purpose-built hostel in Pekan Nanas.

The ceremony was officiated by Johor State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han alongside other distinguished guests, including Singapore’s Consul-General in Johor Bahru Ng Kuan Khai, state assemblyman for Pekan Nanas Tan Eng Meng, and Pontian district officer Kamalludin Jamal.

They were accompanied by key representatives from Paragon Globe, namely executive chairman Datuk Sri Edwin Tan Pei Seng and group executive director Datuk Sri Godwin Tan Pei Poh.

Sitting on 4.1 acres of freehold land within Pekan Nanas Industrial Park, the PGB Hostel comprises four five-storey blocks with 240 apartment units, each featuring two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, three bathrooms, and a yard.

Phase 1, launched today, comprises two blocks with 105 units, designed to house 15 workers per unit, providing safe and modern accommodation for up to 1,575 workers.

Upon full completion of both Phase 1 and Phase 2, the hostel will offer a total of 240 units, accommodating up to 3,600 workers.

With a built-up area of over 347,000 sq ft, the facilities include supporting infrastructure such as canteens, recreational areas, and on-site management.

The project is developed, owned, and managed by Paragon Bizhub.

The PGB Hostel has achieved the Provisional GreenRE Silver certification, making it the first hostel project in Johor to obtain this silver-level recognition under Malaysia’s green building rating system.

The certification recognises best practices in energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environmental quality, and the use of sustainable building materials.

Tan said this hostel represents more than just accommodation — it is a milestone for PGB and Johor.

“We are committed to supporting Johor’s rapid industrial growth by providing safe, modern, and compliant worker housing solutions.

“With Provisional GreenRE certification, we are also embedding sustainability into our developments, showing that worker accommodation can be both practical and environmentally responsible,“ he said in a statement.

The hostel has already attracted leading multinational and local manufacturers as tenants, including Shimano Components (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Sunlig Sdn Bhd, Senku Production Engineering Sdn Bhd, Inmost Industries Sdn Bhd, Allgood Enterprise Sdn Bhd and CCL Impex (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Johor’s industrial sector continues to grow strongly, driven by catalysts such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

With more companies expanding into the region, demand for compliant worker accommodation is expected to rise significantly.

Through the PGB Hostel, the group is contributing to Johor’s sustainable development agenda while also creating a recurring income stream in line with its long-term growth strategy.