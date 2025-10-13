40,000 Indian families in Johor to get Deepavali food baskets

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has announced that a total of 40,000 Indian families across the state will receive food baskets in conjunction with this year’s Deepavali celebration.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the first-ever initiative of its kind demonstrated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of the Indian community continued to be protected.

“Every Indian family in Johor will receive a food basket in conjunction with Deepavali this year,” he said when officiating the Bangsa Johor Deepavali Bazaar Carnival at Little India last night.

He said the initiative also reflected the spirit of unity and inclusiveness of the state government under the Bangsa Johor concept, complementing various community development programmes that had been implemented.

State Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said the 40,000 food baskets, worth about RM4.9 million, will be distributed to Indian families throughout Johor, particularly to the lower-income group.

He said the food baskets would be distributed across all districts, with deliveries starting this week, in line with the Menteri Besar’s aspiration to assist the Indian community in conjunction with Deepavali.

Raven Kumar, who is also the Tenggaroh assemblyman, said each food basket, worth over RM100, contained essential items such as rice, cooking oil, flour, sardines and curry spices to meet festive needs.

He said the distribution was being carried out through 56 community service centres statewide, and expected to be completed within the week.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz took time to mingle with traders and local residents at the Deepavali bazaar carnival tonight. – Bernama