Negeri Sembilan police expect 800,000 vehicles for Deepavali travel

SEREMBAN: Police anticipate approximately 800,000 vehicles entering Negeri Sembilan for the Deepavali celebrations this year.

This figure represents a sharp 73% increase compared to the normal daily traffic volume of 460,000 vehicles.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad attributed the surge to the festive season coinciding with school holidays.

He predicted heavier traffic along major roads across the state as a result.

A total of 279 officers and personnel from the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will be deployed under Op Lancar from October 17 to 21.

Their mission is to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of all road users.

Monitoring and patrols will be intensified at 19 hotspot locations and three blackspots across Negeri Sembilan.

Continuous enforcement operations will also be conducted throughout the festive period.

Several routes are expected to experience significant congestion during this time.

These include the North-South Expressway from Nilai to Pedas-Linggi and the Kajang-Seremban Expressway from Pajam to Ampangan.

Other anticipated congested routes are Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah and Jalan Seremban-Tampin.

Alzafny advised the public to plan their journeys in advance and avoid peak travel hours.

He also recommended checking real-time traffic updates via navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps.

Official traffic information platforms such as the Malaysian Highway Authority provide reliable updates as well.

Motorists should remain particularly cautious when driving through high-risk or congested areas.

Ensuring vehicles are in good condition before travelling is another important safety measure.

Practising safe driving habits throughout the journey is crucial for everyone’s safety.

Emergency lanes should be used correctly and only during genuine emergencies.

The exception to this rule is at designated SmartLane activation zones where specific rules apply. – Bernama