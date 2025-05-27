GEORGE TOWN: A total of 4,080 child abuse cases have been recorded by the Penang Social Welfare Department (JKM) since 2010, with 201 cases reported this year up to April.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said these included physical, sexual and emotional abuse cases which occurred in the five districts in the state.

“Of the cases recorded this year, 113 cases involved girls while 88 involved boys and this breakdown shows a long-standing pattern where girls are more likely to be sexual abuse victims.

“However, physical and emotional abuse happens at almost identical rates between both genders. Last year, abuse cases rose significantly by 41.9 per cent to 519 cases compared to 2023,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

She said that while the numbers are concerning, it also reflects a growing public awareness to report such cases as a result of the various advocacy and educational initiatives taken by the state government over the past few years.

Lim also praised the quick action taken by schools to report these cases, citing the recent case involving a 12-year-old girl who is suspected of being abused by her parents.

“I view the quick response by the school in reporting the recent abuse case as an important achievement. It proves that the message of child protection has reached the grassroots level, which is the result of the state government’s efforts through various awareness programmes,” she said.

On Tuesday (May 20), media reported that the police arrested a couple to assist in the investigation of a 12-year-old girl who sustained bruises and cuts on her back, believed to have been caused by caning in an incident at a house in Sungai Ara near here.

Meanwhile, Lim said that in tackling such cases, the state government appreciates the support from its strategic partners, such as the Children’s Protection Society (CPS), The Salvation Army, St Nicholas, Women’s Centre for Change and Women’s Service Centre (PPW), who are always ready to provide temporary shelter for the victims, in addition to working closely with JKM.

She added that the state government, together with the relevant agencies, is continuously strengthening collaboration to address the issue of abuse through various initiatives, such as the Child Protection Advocacy Programme, in 30 schools that are aimed at educating children about their rights, identifying abuse situations, and providing information on help channels such as the Talian Kasih 15999 hotline.

In addition, she said the state government also implemented the TASKA Registration Advocacy Programme to ensure childcare centres operate legally, safely and in compliance with standards, while advocacy programmes are also being actively planned at eight Child Activity Centres (PAKK) as an integrated move to address issues of child abuse and neglect.

Lim said JKM provides various forms of assistance to help the victims and families, such as immediate protection orders, temporary placement as well as placement in safe institutions, such as Children’s Home, Taman Sinar Harapan or Kompleks Penyayang Sinar Kasih, if necessary.

She added that counselling services, psychosocial intervention and financial assistance, such as Child Aid (BKK) and Foster Child Assistance (BAP), as well as legal action, are also provided to ensure that the physical and emotional well-being of the children is safeguarded.

She reiterated the important role played by society and urged the public to be more sensitive and to immediately report to the authorities if they suspect any incident of abuse or contact Talian Kasih.

She also encouraged community involvement in the rehabilitation process through the Community-Based Rehabilitation (PBK) approach, as well as support networks like the Child Welfare Team (PKKK), Child Protection Team (PPKK) and active JKM volunteers on the ground.