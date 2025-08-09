41 UMPSA students commissioned as PASKAM second lieutenants

KUANTAN: Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) honoured its first 41 Malaysian Maritime Cadet Corps (PASKAM) graduates with the rank of Second Lieutenant.

The commissioning ceremony took place at the university’s Gambang campus.

Pahang MMEA director First Admiral (Maritime) Mazlan Mat Rejab highlighted PASKAM’s role in exposing students to maritime enforcement duties.

He emphasised the importance of leadership and character development among youth.

“Protecting the nation’s waters requires cooperation from all quarters, including students and the public.”

Mazlan added that PASKAM nurtures maritime awareness and patriotism.

UMPSA vice-chancellor Prof Dr Yatimah Alias praised PASKAM as a platform for producing well-rounded graduates.

She noted the programme’s focus on academic excellence, discipline, and leadership skills.

The event marked the completion of UMPSA’s first PASKAM intake. - Bernama