42 Nadi centres now operating in Penang with new additions

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Four new National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) have commenced operations in the Pematang Pauh parliamentary constituency, increasing Penang’s total NADI count to 42.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the new centres are located in Penanti (two), Seberang Jaya, and Pematang Pasir.

Three began operations in May 2024, while the Kubang Semang centre opened in December 2023.

“This aligns with the one state constituency, one NADI policy directed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,“ Fahmi stated during a press conference after visiting the Kubang Semang NADI.

Accompanying him were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Information Department (JaPen) director-general Julina Johan.

Fahmi noted that Penang previously had only three NADIs. He emphasised their potential to benefit communities through initiatives like Maxis’ eKELAS digital learning and entrepreneurship training.

“These programmes help local products reach broader markets, including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and online platforms,“ he added.

Earlier, Fahmi tested telecommunications coverage using the MCMC Nexus app during a bus ride from PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre to NADI Kubang Semang.

He reported satisfactory internet speeds, averaging 90–100 Mbps for downloads and 20–30 Mbps for uploads. However, he instructed MCMC to address connectivity gaps using Nexus data.

“The public can assess internet quality via speed tests. This data will help us hold telcos accountable,“ he explained.

Fahmi later attended the “Sembang Santai Komuniti MADANI” programme at the Central Seberang Perai District Hall, joined by former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.