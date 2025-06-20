MERSING: A total of 420 kilogrammes (kg) of waste was successfully cleaned up along with 170 kg of recyclables through the ‘YOK! Bersih Pantai’ programme in conjunction with the World Environment Day celebration at Pantai Penyabong here, yesterday.

SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) corporate general manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin said the Communication, Education and Public Awareness (CEPA) initiative through the company involved 120 volunteers comprising staff of strategic partners and school students.

He said it reflected the company’s commitment in educating and fostering environmental cleanliness practices and environmental sustainability, especially in public areas and natural ecosystems.

“Penyabong Beach was chosen due to the tourism factor which needs to be clean and ready all the time to receive tourists, especially ahead of the Visit Johor Year 2026,“ he said in a statement today.

This programme is also an extension of efforts to make the Johor Clean City Strategic Plan a success which was launched by the Johor Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) for Mersing district level last month.

Mohd Norlisam said the programme also received the cooperation of Mersing District Council (MDM) and saw 40 volunteers made up of students and teachers from SK Penyabong which is the Mersing district level sustainability showcase school.