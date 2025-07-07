422 elephant complaints in Terengganu since 2020

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 422 elephant-related complaints have been reported in Terengganu from 2020 to April this year, according to the state Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Food Security and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Dr Azman Ibrahim revealed that Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman recorded the highest number of cases, with 128 each.

Setiu followed with 94 complaints, Dungun (53), Besut (16), Kuala Nerus (2), and Marang (1).

The complaints showed an upward trend, with 54 cases in 2020, 63 in 2021, 53 in 2022, 109 in 2023, and 114 in 2024.

From January to April this year alone, 29 reports of human-elephant conflicts were logged.

Dr Azman shared these details in response to Azmi Maarof (PAS–Langkap), who sought updates on state-level measures to tackle crop destruction by wild elephants.

Among the mitigation strategies, Perhilitan has fitted satellite collars on elephants to monitor their movements.

“Two elephants have been collared so far, with one still active in the TDM plantation in Cherul, Kemaman,“ he said.

The collars serve as an early warning system, helping authorities respond faster and reduce elephant intrusions. – Bernama