KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 433 flood evacuees are still housed at nine temporary relief centres (PPS) across four affected states as of 8am today.

In Terengganu, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat reported that the situation is improving, with the number of evacuees in the Kemaman district decreasing from 91 yesterday to 80 this morning. All of them are currently sheltering at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Baru, Kertih, and Balai Raya Padang Kemunting.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the JPBN Secretariat stated that the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 220. They are accommodated at two PPS in the Perak Tengah and Manjung districts.

According to the statement, 34 individuals are sheltered at SK Teluk Kepayang in Perak Tengah, while 186 are housed at SK Beruas in Manjung.

Meanwhile, the Perak Public Works Department announced that the A18 Bota Kiri-Teluk Sena road in Perak Tengah and the A175 Selat-Pulau Pebayan road are closed to all vehicles due to flooding.

In Segamat, Johor, the number of flood evacuees remains unchanged at 85, with all of them housed at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek.

JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani stated that Sungai Muar at Kampung Awat and Buloh Kasap in Segamat, and Sungai Paya Dato’ in Mersing are currently at warning levels.

“The districts of Muar, Mersing, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, and Kulai are reported to be cloudy, while Johor Bahru, Segamat, Kluang, and Tangkak are experiencing clear weather,” he said in a statement.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees has risen to 48 this morning, compared to 32 last night, all currently accommodated at four PPS.

Based on the Social Welfare Department InfoBencana app, 47 evacuees are housed at three PPS in Bera, while one individual is at a PPS in Temerloh.