4,352 medical officers to get permanent posts by Aug 18 - MOH

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 4,352 candidates for Grade UD10 Medical Officer posts will receive offer letters for permanent appointments by August 18, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry stated that all candidates who accept the offer will report for duty at MOH health facilities nationwide in phases starting October 2.

This exercise involves contract officers from several cohorts and is being carried out in phases to preserve their seniority and safeguard their welfare.

“The permanent appointments must be implemented in phases as they involve officers from various contract cohorts, and are aimed at preserving their welfare and seniority,” the ministry said.

An engagement session was held with the Ministry of Finance, the Public Services Commission, and the Public Service Department to ensure the appointment process proceeds smoothly.

The MOH reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the smooth implementation of the appointment process.

“This is in line with the MOH’s strategic move to strengthen the country’s public healthcare system by ensuring critical positions are filled in an organised and balanced manner,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had earlier announced on July 23 that the government would expedite the filling of 4,352 positions, including contract doctors, due to urgent healthcare sector needs. - Bernama