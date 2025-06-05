46 receive Pahang state awards and medals

TEMERLOH: The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, today conferred state honours, awards, and medals on 46 recipients in an investiture ceremony held at Dewan Tun Razak here, in conjunction with the 65th birthday of the Sultan of Pahang.

Also gracing the event were Tengku Panglima Raja Brigadier General Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Panglima Perang Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and members of the state government leadership were also in attendance.

Leading the list of recipients was Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department acting director Datuk Muhammed Hasbullah Ali, who received the Darjah Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) which carries the title of Datuk Seri.

Pembinaan Sujaman Sdn Bhd director Datuk Lee Wah Lian was conferred the Darjah Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang (SIMP) award, which carries the title Datuk Indera, while Maritime Survey And Service Sdn Bhd director Suhaila Semaru received the Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP), which also carries the title Datuk.

A total of 23 individuals were conferred the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP), which also carries the title Datuk. Among them were Chini assemblyman Mohd Sharim Md Zain and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Legal and Prosecution Division senior deputy director Ahmad Akram Gharib.

Other recipients included Terengganu State Park Management Council director Tengku Mohd Arifin Tengku A Rahman, Pahang Corporate Management Services (PCMS) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Abd Rahim Ahmad, Commander of Air Region 2 of the Royal Malaysian Air Force Major General Ahmad Khusairi Ahmad Fadli and Berjaya Group Berhad executive director Mohd Ghazali Abbas.

Also conferred at the ceremony were the Setia Mahkota Pahang (SMP) award to four recipients, the Ahli Ahmad Shah Pahang (AAP) to two recipients, the Ahli Mahkota Pahang (AMP) to seven recipients, the Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang (PKC) to four recipients, and the Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (PKT) to three recipients.