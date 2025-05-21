GUA MUSANG: A man is feared to have been swept away by strong currents after his four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle failed to cross a swollen river in Pos Bihai near here on Tuesday evening.

Gua Musang police chief Superintendent Sik Choon Foo confirmed that police had received a report on the incident and that investigations are ongoing.

“Yes, we’ve received a report, but the case is still under investigation,” he said when contacted.

Another 4WD driver, Maszlan Mohamad, 53, said he was alerted to the incident by two passengers who managed to escape from the vehicle.

“They reached the river at around 5.30 pm during heavy rain. Despite the strong current, the driver decided to proceed at 8.30 pm, worried about arriving late at their workers’ dormitory in Kampung Pahong, Pos Bihai,” he told Bernama.

One of the passengers reportedly injured his leg while breaking a window and swimming to safety.

Maszlan, who later visited the scene, said the vehicle was found submerged in the river, but the driver was missing.