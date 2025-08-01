500 litres of ammonia spill contained at Perai factory

BUTTERWORTH: A chemical spill involving 500 litres of ammonia at a factory in Taman Pelangi, Perai, was successfully contained by firefighters today, averting further spread within the premises.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 9.10 am, prompting an immediate response from the Perai Fire and Rescue Station.

“Upon arrival, it was found that there was a leak involving 500 litres of ammonia. The operations commander was informed that the company had already neutralised the leak before the firefighters arrived,“ said John Sagun Francis, assistant director of firefighting and rescue operations.

The Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Unit was deployed to assess the situation.

“The Hazmat operations commander conducted a size-up and took readings which showed a pH of 4, before instructing the company to create barriers to prevent further chemical flow,“ he added.

Decontamination was carried out using soda ash, with follow-up pH readings confirming the area was safe.

The operation concluded at 1.25 pm with no reported casualties.