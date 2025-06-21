PORT DICKSON: Around 500 police personnel will be mobilised by the Negeri Sembilan Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure the smooth running and security of the ASEAN meetings scheduled in Port Dickson this September.

State police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the deployment is aimed at safeguarding the high-level event, which will involve leaders, senior officials, and delegates from across the region.

As part of preparedness efforts, the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), through the First Infantry Brigade, conducted the Urban Shield Exercise today, simulating scenarios involving riots and public disturbances.

“This joint exercise simulates a riot by extremist groups. It focuses on coordination and proper procedures in managing threats to public order and safety,” he told reporters at the parade ground of the Second Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corps, Sunggala Camp here.

Also present was First Infantry Brigade commander Brig Gen Zamri Othman.

The exercise, involving over 300 personnel, lasted nearly an hour and featured various military assets, including Gempita 8x8 armoured vehicles, GK-M1 weapons carriers, and ambulances from the Royal Malay Regiment.

It demonstrated the use of water cannons by FRU units to disperse rioters, followed by military personnel stepping in and firing warning shots to regain control. A tight security formation was then activated to restore order.

Several ASEAN meetings are scheduled to take place in Port Dickson this September, including the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) for ASEAN Plus Three (APT), the East Asia Summit (EAS), the 15th ASEAN Maritime Forum, and the 13th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum.

The drill served to assess the effectiveness of tactics, techniques and procedures in handling unrest, in line with National Security Council (NSC) guidelines. It also provided a practical platform to test real-world responses.