50,000 Terengganu residents benefit from National Training Week

CHUKAI: A total of 50,000 individuals in Terengganu, including students, youths, graduates, and workers, have benefited from the National Training Week (NTW) 2025 programme.

Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp) Regional Operations Division head Muhamad Hafez Kamaruddin said the number of participants surpassed the initial target of 30,000, with individuals trained across various fields and courses.

He added that the main objective of the programme, held from June 14 to 21, was to expand access to training opportunities aimed at enhancing skills development and improving employment prospects within the community.

“This year, we established a strong collaboration with the state government’s subsidiary, Eastern Pacific Industrial Corporation Bhd (EPIC Bhd), to organise the programme.

“NTW is a special initiative by HRD Corp, an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), offering free access to training programmes, both in-person and online, to all Malaysians regardless of background.

He said this after attending the launch of the High Impact Training programme, held in conjunction with NTW 2025 at the EPIC Bhd Kemaman Supply Base (KSB) today.

It was officiated by state Infrastructure, Utility and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanafiah Mat and also attended by EPIC Bhd chief executive officer Mukhtar Suhaili.