5,081 asnaf families in Selangor rise out of poverty last year

SHAH ALAM: A total of 5,081 asnaf families in Selangor successfully rose out of poverty last year -- the highest achievement recorded to date -- through well-planned development programmes implemented by the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS).

LZS chief executive officer Mohd Khaidzir Shahari said the success was driven by four key initiatives, namely business capital assistance amounting to RM2.98 million, entrepreneurship support (RM11 million), career incentives (RM8.73 million) and the Dermasiswa Pendidikan scheme (RM48.68 million).

“This transformation among the asnaf group is the result of strategic investments, enabling them to become economically active and self-reliant contributors to society. This supports LZS’s mission to build an independent and competitive asnaf community,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference on zakat collection and distribution performance held at Menara Zakat Sultan Idris Shah in Section 14 here today, with LZS chairman Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail also present.

In a related development, Mohd Khaidzir said that LZS is strengthening its strategic response this year to address the growing challenge of urban poverty, with the number of asnaf households projected to exceed 157,000 by 2030.

A key priority, he said, is enhancing LZS’ existing digital platform to ensure continuous accessibility, allowing for real-time information verification and personalised aid recommendations tailored to individual needs.

Efforts are also being intensified to empower the asnaf community through more comprehensive support in entrepreneurship, job opportunities and development assistance, paving clearer pathways toward long-term financial stability and independence.

Mohd Khaidzir added that these initiatives are further supported by the expansion of the Assistant Amil Kariah network, which now includes collaborations with schools and non-governmental organisations to strengthen grassroots outreach and ensure no eligible recipients are overlooked.

“To enhance the accuracy and reach of zakat distribution, LZS will expand cross-agency collaboration and leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the e-Know Your Customer (eKYC) system,” he said.