KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 59.3 per cent of 122,062 Year One pupils mastered the essential 3M skills of reading, writing and counting through the Literacy and Numeracy intervention programme throughout last year, said Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

He said pupils who have yet to master the skills will undergo a special remedial programme in Year Two.

According to Wong, the Ministry of Education (MOE) implemented the first phase of the intervention initiative from July to September 2024, where 48,308 pupils successfully mastered the 3M skills.

“Through the second phase of intervention from October to December 2024...data shows that 24,077 managed to acquire the 3M skills,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to the question raised by Datuk Ahmad Saad @ Yahaya (PN-Pokok Sena), who asked about the main challenges that schools face in implementing the special intervention programme for the 3M skills.

Wong added that the ministry acknowledges efforts to ensure Year One pupils acquire the essential 3M skills are also influenced by social and economic factors, their readiness to learn, and their home learning environment.