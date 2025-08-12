55% of private healthcare facilities comply with new medicine price rule

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifty-five percent of private healthcare facilities nationwide have complied with the new medicine price display rule.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni confirmed 900 out of 1,639 facilities met the requirement.

The remaining 45 percent, or 739 premises, have yet to comply with the regulation.

Lukanisman stressed the need for stronger monitoring and enforcement against non-compliant facilities.

He addressed this during a Dewan Rakyat session in response to a question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi.

The discussion focused on the effectiveness of the price display rule in controlling healthcare costs.

A study on the impact of the initiative will begin in September.

The findings will guide future policy improvements for medicine price transparency.

Lukanisman emphasised the importance of a fair and consumer-focused healthcare system.

He also addressed concerns about unchanged consultation fees for over 30 years.

The ministry is engaging with the Malaysian Medical Association on this issue. - Bernama