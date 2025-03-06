KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 555 inmates nationwide were released today under the Ihsan MADANI Licensed Prisoner Release Programme (PBSL) in conjunction with the upcoming Aidiladha celebration.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Prisons Department said that the initiative aims to provide eligible inmates with the opportunity to reunite with their families and reintegrate into society, in line with national rehabilitation and social reintegration efforts.

Johor recorded the highest number of releases with 83 inmates, followed by Sabah (82), Sarawak (68), Terengganu (67), Pahang (54), Selangor (51), Penang (45), Kedah (28), Perak and Negeri Sembilan (25 each), Perlis (15) and Kelantan (12).

“The programme is carried out in conjunction with national festive celebrations to support the rehabilitation process and encourage the successful reintegration of eligible prospects into society,” the department said.

Including previous releases granted during Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Kaamatan and Gawai, a total of 1,934 inmates have benefited from PBSL so far this year.

Between 2020 and 2024, a total of 57,779 inmates were released under the scheme, with 2024 marking the highest annual figure at 20,578, followed by 2023 (15,180), 2022 (8,412), 2021 (3,517) and 2020 (1,938).

PBSL is available to inmates serving prison sentences of under three years, as well as to vulnerable groups and pregnant women serving terms of less than four years.

To qualify, inmates must have completed rehabilitation programmes, demonstrated good behaviour and secured a suitable guarantor.