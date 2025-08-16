Meta plans fourth AI restructuring amid Silicon Valley race

SILICON VALLEY: Meta is reportedly planning its fourth major restructuring of artificial intelligence efforts in just six months.

The Information reported the move on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The company will split its AI unit, Superintelligence Labs, into four distinct groups.

A new “TBD Lab,“ short for to be determined, will be formed alongside a products team housing the Meta AI assistant.

An infrastructure team and the Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab will continue focusing on long-term AI advancements.

Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Reuters could not independently verify the report.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is aggressively pushing Meta’s AI ambitions amid intensifying competition in Silicon Valley.

The company aims to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI), machines capable of surpassing human cognitive abilities.

Meta recently consolidated its AI projects under Superintelligence Labs after key staff departures and mixed reactions to its Llama 4 model.

The firm is also expanding its data center infrastructure, securing a $29 billion financing deal with PIMCO and Blue Owl Capital.

Zuckerberg confirmed plans to invest hundreds of billions in AI data centers during a July announcement.

Meta revised its annual capital expenditure forecast to between $66 billion and $72 billion last month.

Rising infrastructure and talent acquisition costs are expected to drive higher expenses by 2026. - Reuters