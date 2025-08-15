RM75m for civil servants pursuing higher education

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a RM75 million financial incentive for civil servants who pursue higher education, including those furthering their doctorate studies using self-funded means.

He said the amount would benefit more than 91,000 civil servants in the management, professional and support groups.

He said those pursuing PhD studies would receive RM1,250, master’s degree RM1,000, bachelor’s degree RM750 and diploma or equivalent level RM500.

He added that the assistance is aimed at easing the burden of civil servants who are upgrading their academic qualifications.

“Imagine studying on your own, reducing your wife’s allowance just to pay for tuition. So, we’re offering this small token of appreciation, although the budget involves RM75.7 million.

“At least once during their service we want to show that we encourage civil servants to improve themselves through their own efforts and initiative,” he said at the 20th Premier Civil Service Address yesterday.

Anwar announced an allocation of RM3 million to strengthen the National Institute of Public Administration as a centre of reference for public service excellence in Asia and globally.

He also announced the continuation of the APEL.Q @ Intan initiative for 2026, with a budget allocation of RM1.5 million.

This initiative will cover tuition support for the APEL.Q Programme, providing up to 50% or a maximum of RM15,000 in tuition fee assistance, depending on which amount is lower.