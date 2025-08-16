Trump and Putin hold direct talks on Ukraine ceasefire in Alaska summit

ANCHORAGE: US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held direct talks for nearly three hours on Friday to address the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting but did not disclose any immediate progress toward a ceasefire.

Both leaders were expected to address reporters jointly following the discussions.

The talks took place at an Air Force base in Anchorage, marking their first face-to-face meeting since 2019.

A blue backdrop behind them displayed the words “Pursuing Peace” during the discussions.

Trump aimed to secure a halt in fighting and a commitment from Putin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Earlier in the week, Trump had warned he would walk out if the talks proved unproductive.

Zelenskiy and European allies fear Trump may compromise Ukraine’s interests by freezing the conflict.

Trump assured reporters he would let Ukraine decide on any territorial concessions.

“I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine, I’m here to get them at a table,“ he said before the summit.

He emphasised his goal of achieving a rapid ceasefire to stop further casualties.

Upon arrival in Alaska, Trump and Putin exchanged a warm handshake on the tarmac before heading to the meeting site.

The initial discussions included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Trump hopes a truce will enhance his reputation as a global peacemaker.

For Putin, the summit represents a diplomatic victory amid Western efforts to isolate Russia.

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes, which Russia denies.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians, though thousands have died in the conflict.

A US envoy estimated combined casualties at 1.2 million in May.

Trump previously claimed he could end the war in 24 hours but acknowledged the complexity of the task.

He suggested a follow-up three-way summit with Zelenskiy if progress was made.

Zelenskiy called for a “just peace” but noted Russia continued its military actions.

A Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region killed one person on Friday.

Zelenskiy reiterated that Ukraine would not cede territory and sought US-backed security guarantees.

Trump described Putin as a “smart guy” and highlighted mutual respect between them.

He warned of “economically severe” consequences if the summit failed to yield results.

The US has considered involving Russian icebreakers in Alaskan energy projects as part of potential deals.

Sources suggest Putin may be open to compromise due to Russia’s economic vulnerabilities.

Reuters previously reported Putin might accept a frozen conflict if NATO expansion and sanctions were addressed.

Russia’s war economy remains vulnerable to further US sanctions.

Putin has also hinted at a new nuclear arms control deal, appealing to Trump’s interests.

Russia has expressed willingness for a ceasefire but insists on monitoring mechanisms.

A potential compromise could involve halting aerial warfare. - Reuters