577 Indian entrepreneurs benefit from RM50 million BRIEF-i financing boost

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bank Rakyat Indian Entrepreneur Financing (BRIEF-i) programme has successfully supported 577 Indian entrepreneurs through an additional RM50 million funding allocation.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan revealed that 482 recipients were micro-entrepreneurs while 95 involved small and medium enterprises.

“Although BRIEF-i is a financing programme, it plays an important role in helping Indian entrepreneurs grow their businesses to a higher level,“ he told reporters after officiating the BRIEF-i Programme Briefing Ceremony at Bank Rakyat Twin Towers.

Ramanan personally distributed RM3.275 million in cheques to 18 entrepreneurs through agencies under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

He highlighted three additional programmes available for the Indian community including the Prosperity, Empowerment and A New Normal for Indian Women programme.

The Business Accelerator Programme for Indian Small Business and Indian Community Entrepreneur Development Financing Empowerment Scheme complete the support ecosystem.

These initiatives have collectively benefited over 11,300 recipients to date.

Ramanan confirmed that various grants are also offered through relevant agencies under KUSKOP including the Malaysian Cooperative Societies Commission.

SME Corporation provides grants through the I-BAP programme as part of this comprehensive support structure.

Bank Rakyat has established a special entity to help Indian entrepreneurs obtain halal certificates more efficiently.

Regarding his new responsibility for Hindu temples and Tamil schools, Ramanan promised smooth implementation of four key initiatives.

These include the Indian Village project and Information and Communication Technology Labs for Tamil National Type Schools.

The Dharma MADANI programme for temples and one-off assistance to plantation workers complete his immediate priorities.

“I will chair a coordination meeting this Tuesday to ensure immediate assistance is channelled to the B40 group and places of worship,“ he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved RM30 million to upgrade five Tamil schools according to Ramanan.

Discussions with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek will finalise implementation details this Sunday. – Bernama