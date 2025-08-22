60,000 unregistered medicines seized at KLIA, worth RM85,000

SEPANG: A Bangladeshi national was detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA1) after authorities uncovered RM85,000 worth of unregistered medicines in his luggage yesterday.

The discovery was made when Customs officers flagged suspicious images during a scan of four suitcases belonging to the passenger.

The bags were then referred to the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) for further checks.

“Our inspection uncovered more than 60,000 units of medicines across 30 different types that were not registered with the Health Ministry. The supply is believed to have been brought in for sale on the black market to the suspect’s compatriots.

“Among the major seizures were drugs containing controlled and psychotropic substances, 1,000 tubes of antifungal cream, and 20,000 gastric treatment tablets,” the agency said.

The items were confiscated and handed to Customs for investigation. In line with the procedure, the agency assured that the consignment will be forfeited and destroyed within a month.