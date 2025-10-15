61 school projects to be completed next year, says works minister

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 61 school projects nationwide are expected to be completed and handed over to the Ministry of Education next year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated that most projects involve constructing new complexes and additional blocks to address student density issues.

He confirmed that 309 projects have been completed from the total 1,251 school projects planned under the 12th Malaysia Plan valued at RM32.63 billion.

Another 454 projects are currently under construction across the country. Nanta added that 321 projects remain in the planning stage while 79 are in procurement and 82 are in the design phase.

Six projects are undergoing the re-tendering process according to the works minister. The Precinct 15 School Complex project was completed 45 days ahead of schedule at a cost of RM117 million.

Nanta attributed the early completion to the effective implementation of the industrialised building system. Government policy mandates that construction projects must comply with 70% IBS usage according to the works minister.

Ministry of Education secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim confirmed the Putrajaya Precinct 15 School Complex contains 36 primary school classrooms and 42 secondary school classrooms.

The complex also includes preschool facilities for early childhood education. The Putrajaya District Education Office will deploy teachers to prepare for the first student intake in January next year. – Bernama