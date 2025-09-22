63-year-old man fined RM2,500 for pinching woman’s cheek in store

PARIT: A 63-year-old man was fined 2,500 ringgit by the Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to a charge of intending to outrage a woman’s modesty by touching and pinching her cheek at a grocery store.

Magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaai imposed the fine with an alternative six-month prison sentence on Samsuri Kamaruddin, who subsequently paid the amount.

The magistrate reminded Samsuri that he had committed an offence by inappropriately touching the woman before delivering the sentence.

“The court wishes to explain that this is wrong for you as an adult and a senior citizen to commit such acts,” she stated.

“Everyone has acquaintances, but we must maintain boundaries with anyone who is not our mahram by not touching their cheeks, hands, or any body parts.”

She added that his actions not only outraged the victim’s modesty but also brought shame to his own family.

The man was charged with using criminal force on a 23-year-old woman with intent to outrage her modesty at approximately 4 pm in a Simpang 4 Bota Kanan grocery store on September 5.

The charge was framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any two of these punishments upon conviction.

Case facts revealed that the accused touched the victim’s left cheek twice while she was attempting to make a payment at the checkout counter.

He proceeded to touch and pinch her cheek again even after she had reprimanded him for his initial actions.

The woman experienced trauma and developed a fear of going to work following the incident.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Mohd Ameerul Nazhif Wan Zulfikri handled the prosecution while lawyer Nurul Syuhada Mohd Yusof represented the accused. – Bernama