63-year-old man fined RM7,000 for molesting boy

KUALA LUMPUR: A 63-year-old man was fined RM7,000 by the Sessions Court, here, today, after pleading guilty to a charge of outraging the modesty of a 12-year-old boy.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali also ordered Ng Boo Cheng to serve seven months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The man was charged with molesting the boy, with intent to outrage the child’s modesty, at a restaurant in Setapak, here, at 5 pm, on April 17, 2024, and the charge was framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

Based on the facts of the case, while the boy was on his way home, the accused called the boy into his restaurant and asked the boy, who knew him, how he was and hugged him, before touching the victim’s private parts.

The victim then alerted his father about the incident, and a police report was lodged on the same day (April 17).

Lawyer S. Narasimhan, representing the accused, requested a reduced fine, citing his client’s health issues, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and a heart condition which required ongoing treatment at Serdang Hospital.

“The accused is remorseful and promises not to commit the offence again. I request that the prison sentence be waived and only a fine be imposed. The accused also pledges not to disturb the victim or his family,” the lawyer said.

However, deputy public prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias argued for a prison sentence and whipping, which would reflect the seriousness of the offence, stressing that it would serve as a lesson to both the accused and the wider community.