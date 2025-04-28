64 new telecommunications towers built in Melaka since 2020

MELAKA: A total of 64 new telecommunications towers have been completed and are operational under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) since 2020 in Melaka, said state Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan.

He said that, in addition, 1,128 transmission stations have been upgraded to the 4G network during the same period.

“The positive impact of the implementation of JENDELA is being felt by the public as 4G coverage has reached 99.97 per cent in populated areas, compared to 98.82 per cent in 2020.

“The 5G coverage in populated areas stands at 89.7 per cent, involving the development of 215 completed and operational 5G structures in the state,” he said at the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting at Seri Negeri here today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (BN-Lendu), who wanted to know if there had been improvements or upgrades to the telecommunications network in less-covered areas with the construction of new telecommunications towers in the Lendu constituency.

Fairul Nizam said a new 5G structure, along with two new 4G communication structures, have been completed and are operational in the Lendu constituency, involving Kampung Ayer Limau 2, Kem 966 Depot Pangkalan Peluru (96 DPP) and Kampung Baru Lendu.

He added that three shared structures for 5G coverage have also been implemented in the Lendu constituency, involving the sites at Masjid Tanah 2, Jalan Lendu and Jalan Rembia Batu 18.

“Twenty-five transmission stations have been upgraded to 4G and 1,650 premises connected with high-speed fibre optic access.

“Telekom Malaysia (TM), meanwhile, has provided more than 5,000 Unifi ports in the Lendu constituency, with the port usage rate having reached 50 per cent,” he said.