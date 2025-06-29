64% of commercial vehicle operators fail JPJ safety audit in Malaysia

KOTA BHARU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has found that 64 per cent of commercial vehicle operators audited during the nationwide Special Operation on Safety Audit System Guidelines (Ops Khas JISA) failed to meet mandatory safety standards.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli stated that out of 133 companies inspected, 85 were non-compliant, while only 48 passed.

“The non-compliant companies comprised 43 lorry operators and 42 tour and express bus operators,“ he said during the JPJ Setia Khas Assembly here today.

Key violations included the absence of occupational safety officers, failure to install GPS in all vehicles, and inadequate monitoring of driver working hours.

Many operators also neglected to enforce mandatory 30-minute breaks every four hours of driving.

Aedy Fadly warned that JPJ would forward the list of non-compliant firms to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for further action, including possible licence suspensions.

Starting July 1, JPJ will enforce seat belt usage for express buses, tour buses, and goods vehicles.

Drivers and passengers failing to comply face RM300 fines, while bus companies may face legal action.