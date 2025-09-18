650 police personnel deployed for World Tourism Day and Conference

MELAKA: A total of 650 police personnel will be on duty during the 2025 World Tourism Day and 2025 World Tourism Conference from 27 to 29 September.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar stated this deployment ensures security for over 150 international delegates attending the event.

He mentioned additional support from Bukit Aman for traffic control and vehicle escort duties during the conference.

Dzulkhairi spoke after officiating the Comprehensive Security Training 2025 at Dewan Bistari in Ayer Keroh.

He explained the drill was organised by the Melaka National Security Council as preparation for the tourism events.

Approximately 40 government agencies participated in the security training exercise.

Participating agencies included the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, People’s Volunteer Corps, and Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

The drill focused on National Security Council Directives 18 and 21 addressing violence threats and disaster preparedness.

These preparations aim to ensure comprehensive security coverage during the international tourism gatherings. – Bernama