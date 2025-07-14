65th MTHQA in KL to host 72 participants from 50 countries

KUALA LUMPUR: The 65th International Quran Recital and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA) will welcome 72 participants from 50 countries next month at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). The event, themed “Developing a MADANI Ummah,“ will be officially opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on August 2.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar confirmed that 40 participants will compete in the Quran Recital category, while 32 will participate in the Quran Memorisation category. The selection process, conducted online from May 19 to 23, was overseen by an experienced judging panel to ensure fairness.

Malaysia will be represented by Aiman Ridhwan Mohamad Ramlan (Perak) and Wan Sofea Aini Wan Mohd Zahidi (Terengganu) in the Recital category, and Muhammad Adib Ahmad Rozaini (Perak) and Putri Auni Khadijah Mohd Hanif (Kelantan) in the Memorisation category.

A panel of 16 judges from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Indonesia will evaluate participants. Judging criteria for the Recital category include tajwid (pronunciation), tarannum (melody), fasahah (fluency), and vocal quality. The Memorisation category will assess accuracy and fluency.

Mohd Na’im highlighted that the theme aligns with Malaysia’s vision of fostering a civilised society, emphasising spiritual and moral development alongside infrastructure progress. Malaysia has hosted the MTHQA since 1961, earning recognition such as the Best Quran Programme Award in 2016 from Kuwait.

Winners will receive cash prizes of RM40,000 (first place), RM30,000 (second), and RM20,000 (third), along with jewellery from YaPEIM. A special Quran recitation event from KL Sentral to Hatyai aims to set a record for the longest cross-border recitation. - Bernama