SHAH ALAM: A total of 69 applications for housing units under the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Bestari Jaya have been approved, according to Selangor’s Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman, said V. Papparaidu.

He said that the remaining 176 applicants for the 245 housing units, developed with the aim to address long-standing housing issues for former plantation workers in Kuala Selangor, are still undergoing verification.

“While the applications of 69 former estate workers have been approved by Berjaya Corporation Bhd, the rest must provide documentation to the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) for further evaluation before approval,” he told reporters after the I-Seed Handover Ceremony here today.

The PPR units, built on an 8.09-hectare site at Lot 25 in Ladang Sungai Tinggi, are designed to resolve a long-standing housing problem for families from five estates in Bestari Jaya including Ladang Minyak, Ladang Mary, Ladang Nigel Gardner, and Ladang Bukit Tagar.

Papparaidu also denied claims that he holds absolute authority over the approval of PPR applications, clarifying that the evaluation process is carried out transparently by LPHS, with his role limited to giving final approval.

“I am aware that a police report was lodged against me regarding this matter. Let me emphasise that all supporting documents must be submitted to LPHS for evaluation. They will then provide a report to me for approval,” he said.

He also revealed that the Selangor state government is scheduled to hold discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim next month, to coordinate several aspects of the project.

Previously, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced that the RM75 million project is expected to be completed by 2026.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Selangor state government and Berjaya Corporation Bhd, which provided the land at no cost.