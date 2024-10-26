73-year-old Japanese tourist, involved in Taiping bus crash, dies

IPOH: One of the Japanese tourists involved in an accident involving a tour bus and trailer at Kilometre (KM) 230.3 southbound of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) yesterday succumbed to her injuries.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that following the accident, the 73-year-old victim was rushed to the emergency ward of Kuala Kangsar Hospital but was pronounced dead at 9 pm last night.

“The post-mortem results found that the cause of death was ‘chest and abdominal injuries due to a road traffic collision,‘” he said at a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building banquet hall yesterday.

Yesterday, 13 passengers, including tourists from Japan, were injured when a tour bus collided with the rear of a trailer in an incident on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), near Taiping.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the injured victims also consisted of two locals, namely the bus driver and tour guide, while the rest comprised three men and eight women who were Japanese citizens.

Meanwhile, Azizi said urine and blood samples from the 41-year-old bus driver, who suffered injuries to the face and body, have been taken for investigation purposes, and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We have been informed that the tour bus driver is also a wanted individual by the police based on previous reports, but further investigation will be conducted,“ he added.