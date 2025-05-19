7,306 divorce cases filed in Johor Syariah Court in 2024

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The total number of divorce cases filed in the Syariah Court throughout Johor increased from 7,174 in 2023 to 7,306 last year.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said among the causes of divorces were lack of understanding, financial problems, irresponsible spouses, third-party involvement and external interference by in-laws.

“The most significant increase was in divorce claims or applications, which rose to 4,264 cases last year compared to 4,042 in 2023, while claims for the validation of lafaz cerai (divorce pronouncements) increased slightly to 2,462 cases (in 2024) compared to 2,416 (in 2023),” he said.

He said this in reply to a question from Marina Ibrahim (PH-Skudai) regarding data from the Religious Office on cases of failure to provide maintenance (nafkah) following divorce, during the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar here today.

He added that fasakh (annulment) claims recorded a significant drop to 545 cases in 2024 compared to 675 cases in 2023, applications for confirmation of cerai taklik (divorce by condition) dipped to 27 cases last year compared to 33 in 2023; and applications for khuluk (a specific type of divorce initiated by a wife) remained at eight cases last year.

According to Mohd Fared, the age group with the highest number of divorce filings last year was couples aged 26 to 35, with 2,838 cases; followed by those aged 36 to 45 (1,951 cases); 46 to 55 (881 cases); 18 to 25 (747 cases); 56 to 65 (349 cases); and aged 66 and above (124 cases).