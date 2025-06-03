80 illegals held in raid on Seri Kembangan entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department (JIM) detained 80 illegal immigrants in a raid on an entertainment centre in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, last night.

Selangor Immigration director Khairul Aminus Kamaruddin said they comprised five men and 75 women, aged between 17 and 45, from Bangladesh, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

“They were believed to be working as hostesses at the entertainment centre. During questioning, some tried to disguise themselves as customers by claiming to be the girlfriends of local patrons, but their tactic failed,” he said in a statement today.

He said that ‘Op Gegar’, which began at 10.30 pm, was carried out after two weeks of surveillance following public complaints about the presence of illegal immigrants in the area.

The detainees, who are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, have been taken to the Semenyih Immigration Depot for remand and further investigation.