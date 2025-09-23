80 volunteers mobilised under MADANI govt machinery for post-flood mission in Sabah

LABUAN: A total of 80 volunteers comprising staff from the Federal Territories Department (JWP), Labuan Corporation (LC), and Putrajaya Corporation have been mobilised under the MADANI government machinery to assist communities affected by floods and landslides in several districts across Sabah.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the mission was in response to the directive of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who ordered the immediate deployment of the MADANI government machinery to aid flood victims in the state.

The initiative, known as the Federal Territories Post-Flood Mission with Sabah (Misi Pasca Banjir Wilayah Persekutuan bersama Sabah), is in its first phase in Membakut, with volunteers carrying out cleaning works at Sekolah Kebangsaan St Patrick and Tadika Pei You

“In addition, essential supplies were delivered to the Membakut District Disaster Operations Control Centre for distribution to affected families,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Zaliha was represented by Federal Territories Department (JWP) director-general Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Rahim during the mission.

The contributions included 60 mattresses, 100 pillows, 100 blankets, 60 towels and 60 sarongs.

Heavy equipment including lorries and machinery from Labuan Corporation, portable generators, high-pressure water jets, and other cleaning tools were also deployed to support the recovery efforts.

Dr Zaliha said a second phase of the mission would continue next week at other flood-hit areas in Sabah requiring post-disaster assistance.

“Through this mission, we call upon everyone to unite, pool our strengths, and uphold the spirit of compassion in helping those affected.

“The post-flood recovery efforts are hoped to serve as a bridge of solidarity, reflecting the concern and commitment of the Federal Territories and all Malaysians in easing the burden of the people of Sabah,” she added. - Bernama