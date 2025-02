KOTA KINABALU: Only 83 flood victims from 21 families remain at a temporary relief centre in Kinabatangan this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the number of evacuees had decreased by only one person compared to 8 pm yesterday, while the number of affected families remained unchanged.

“The floods affected two villages in Kinabatangan, and the evacuation trend remains stable this morning,” it said.