PUTRAJAYA: A total of 85% of the 1.4 million civil servants have signed up for the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) option, ahead of its implementation on Dec 1, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said that the Public Service Department (JPA) was intensifying its explanation sessions for the new system to ensure that the remaining 15% would opt for the scheme.

“In terms of percentage, 85% have agreed to sign the SSPA. As for the remaining (15%), I was made to understand that JPA will go all out to provide clarification, as some are still unclear due to inaccurate information they received from social media,” he said.

He said this while delivering his keynote address titled ‘Taat Setia Reformasi Penjawat Awam’ at ‘Seminar Kenegaraan Malaysia MADANI: Taat Setia’ organised by Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) here today.

On Sept 13, Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz was reported as saying that civil servants would have an option period of 40 days, from Oct 21 to Nov 30, to sign up for the SSPA or remain under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM), before the new system takes effect on Dec 1.

Shamsul Azri advised civil servants who were still unclear about the benefits of the SSPA not to take information from social media at face value but to refer to JPA for clarification.

“....JPA is the is the agency that introduced the SSPA, so get your information from JPA, listen to its advice and participate in its engagement sessions,” he said.

He added that JPA should serve as the authentic source of reference for all civil servants to prevent any confusion that could ultimately stop them from choosing the SSPA option.

“Don’t listen to what your friends on social media say. Sometimes, these friends are not government servants, so how can they understand and give advice on the SSPA,” he said.

On Nov 12, the one-stop call centre (PPS) for the SSPA was established to provide clear and accurate explanations and avoid confusion among civil servants regarding the new remuneration system.

Since the introduction of the SSPA through Service Circular No. 1 of 2024 on Sept 13, a total of 54 engagement sessions have been held to provide explanations regarding the remuneration system.

The introduction of the SSPA is part of a larger Public Service Reform Agenda aimed at enhancing the quality of public service while also helping to reduce the cost of living for civil servants.

The system was developed in line with the Malaysia MADANI policy and the government’s aspirations to improve the efficiency of the public sector.