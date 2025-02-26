TEHRAN: The 8th Malaysia-Iran Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), held today, aims to strengthen diplomatic, economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the meeting would elevate bilateral relations to greater heights by accelerating progress in key areas of cooperation, establishing clear objectives, and setting a realistic timeline for achieving shared goals.

In his opening remarks at the JCM, Mohamad said Malaysia has always regarded its brotherly ties with the Islamic Republic as both significant and mutually beneficial, underscoring that Iran remains an important partner for Malaysia in the Middle East.

He noted that since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1968, both countries have continued to enjoy strong bonds of friendship, as evident in their close cooperation in a multitude of areas.

“Despite the growing complexity and dynamics of the world today, relations between our two nations have continued to progress over the past decade.

“Through today’s JCM, I would like to assure you that Malaysia is committed to elevating our bilateral relations, among others, in the fields of economy, education, agriculture, defence, security, health, tourism, culture, science and technology as well as exploring new potential areas of cooperation,” he said.

Mohamad, who is on his inaugural official visit to Iran from Feb 25 to 27, co-chaired the meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, at the latter’s office.

The meeting, which began at 2 pm local time, lasted about 20 minutes.

During his opening remarks, Mohamad also expressed his belief that Iran could play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond. He added that he was ready to work closely with Abbas and looked forward to Iran’s positive contributions to the Middle East.

“Malaysia is also committed to forging greater cooperation on international platforms such as the UN (United Nations), OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and D8 (Developing-8),” he said.

“As a Muslim country, Malaysia holds close to its heart the importance of the Islamic Republic’s rich connection to Islam and world civilisation, progress and its development, Malaysia therefore is ready to collaborate further in the cultural and social spheres with Iran,” he said.

On trade and investment, Mohamad said both countries could work together to translate their close relations into tangible results that bring positive outcomes for both nations.

For the record, Malaysia hosted the 7th JCM in Putrajaya from Nov 10 to 11, 2008.

In 2024, Iran was Malaysia’s seventh-largest trading partner in the West Asian region, with total trade valued at RM2.6 billion (USD0.57 billion), marking a 24.6 per cent increase from 2023.

Malaysia was Iran’s largest trading partner among ASEAN Member States and its 19th largest globally in 2023.

Malaysia established its embassy in Tehran in 1970, while Iran opened its embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 1981.