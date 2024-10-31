95% of fire at Pengkalan Chepa recycling site doused on day 5

KOTA BHARU: A total of 95% of the blaze at a recycling collection site on Jalan Padang Tembak in Pengkalan Chepa Industrial Area here has been successfully contained and is expected to be fully smothered today.

Head of Zone 1 of the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Senior Fire Superintendent Khairul Ariffin Che Ramli said the extinguishing operation, which entered its fifth day, also used a fire engine with two water jets and two excavators from the owner of the company involved.

“The operation continued until 9 am today to put out the remaining 5% of the fire and the work to put out the fire is expected to be completed today,“ he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, deputy director of the Kelantan Department of Environment (DOE) Mohamad Zamzani Ibrahim said they would wait for a report from JBPM on the fire incident for further action.

He said any action will only be taken based on the report received, including whether it was done intentionally (crime of arson).

On Oct 27, the site for collection of recyclables caught fire with 80% of it razed by 6 pm and 40 firemen were deployed to douse the fire with five engines and four water tankers.