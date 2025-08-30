95-year-old recounts unity on Merdeka eve in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: The night Malaya gained independence remains etched in the memory of Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latiff, a 95-year-old who remains remarkably sharp and active.

Nearly seven decades have passed since the Union Jack was lowered and the Malayan flag was hoisted at the Esplanade in George Town, but Mohd Yussof still remembers the tears, the cheers and, above all, the sense of unity.

“I will never forget that evening. People of every race and background filled the field. Malays, Chinese, Indians, all standing shoulder to shoulder, hearts beating as one. There were no divisions, only joy and pride that we were free at last,” he told theSun.

At 6pm on the eve of Merdeka, Aug 30, 1957, the Union Jack was lowered from the flagstaff of Fort Cornwallis at the Esplanade in a ceremony witnessed by 25,000 people.

The flag was then handed over by a naval officer to the last governor of Penang Robert Porter Bingham, who carried it to a ship off the Esplanade before sailing to Singapore.

The occasion marked the end of 171 years of British rule in Penang.

Later that night at the Umno building in Macalister Road, the lights were switched off at 11.59pm.

As the clock struck 12.01am on Aug 31, they were switched on again, illuminating the building in a brilliant display.

“This was accompanied by the recitation of the Quran, raising of the Malayan flag and a feast for the community at the Umno hall. It was a celebration that brought people together,” recounted Mohd Yussof, who was then Penang Umno secretary and the party’s secretary for the state-level Merdeka celebrations.

“When the Malayan flag was raised, the entire crowd cheered. Some cried. There was unity, there was pride. It was not something forced, but something felt deeply in our hearts. People were witnessing first-hand the birth of a nation, after a struggle for independence.”

Now president of the Penang Malay Association, Mohd Yussof said unity formed the very foundation of independence.

“Without unity, we could never have broken free from colonial rule. We were different in culture, language and religion, but we understood that independence was bigger than all that. We needed one another.”

He admitted that the sense of togetherness has weakened over the years, which saddens him.

“We see divisions, suspicions and people pulling apart instead of coming together. It saddens me because without unity we cannot move forward as a nation.”

Nevertheless, Mohd Yussof remains hopeful that the spirit of Merdeka is still present but needs to be nurtured.

“Our young people must realise that independence was not given to us. It was won through struggle, cooperation and unity. That lesson must never be forgotten.”

Recalling Tunku Abdul Rahman, the nation’s first prime minister, as a leader who always spoke of unity, Mohd Yussof said Tunku wanted every race and religion to feel a belonging to Malaysia.

“He wanted every race and religion to feel they had a place in Malaysia. That is why he spoke of peace and harmony until his very last days. He believed unity was the soul of the nation.”

For Mohd Yussof, Tunku’s message remains relevant.

“If we lose unity, we lose everything. Independence will become meaningless if we are divided. The younger generation must understand what Merdeka means and carry the flame forward. It is not just about parades and waving flags. It is about the responsibility to keep the nation united and strong. If we hold on to that, Malaysia will continue being a strong nation.”