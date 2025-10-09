97 influenza clusters detected in Malaysia, mostly in schools, says health ministry

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 97 influenza A and B infection clusters were reported in Epidemiological Week 40/2025 compared with 14 clusters recorded in the previous week.

The Ministry of Health said the majority of clusters involved educational institutions with all states recording increases.

Selangor recorded the highest number with 43 clusters followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (15), Penang (10), Johor (nine) and Kedah (five).

Secondary schools accounted for 32 clusters while primary schools had 26, kindergartens 15 and private schools nine.

“This increase reflects the usual seasonal influenza transmission trend which remains under control,“ the ministry said in a statement.

Although sentinel surveillance recorded an increase in Influenza-Like Illness cases along with rising cluster numbers, the situation remains within expected seasonal trends.

The hospitalisation rate for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases showed a slight decrease while laboratory surveillance confirmed no new mutations were detected.

Current transmissions are caused by the Influenza A (H3) virus, a seasonal strain.

Monitoring at 58 sentinel health clinics nationwide recorded ILI cases rising to 7.38% in week 40 compared with 5.95% the previous week.

The ministry clarified that laboratory tests are not routinely conducted for all ILI cases as the majority are mildly symptomatic and can be clinically diagnosed without laboratory confirmation.

Treatment is given to high-risk patients including the elderly, young children, pregnant women and individuals with chronic illnesses who show influenza symptoms.

Generally, influenza usually resolves without specific treatment with patients advised to get adequate rest and drink plenty of water.

The ministry also emphasised practicing proper cough etiquette and personal hygiene to prevent spreading infection to others.

For educational institutions, MOH recommends school authorities monitor students with symptoms and ensure they seek immediate treatment and isolation.

Schools should notify the district health office promptly in case of increasing cases to enable immediate control measures.

“MOH will continue to monitor the influenza situation nationwide and provide updates from time to time,“ the ministry said.

In Johor, a Special Education Integrated Programme class at SK Taman Permas Jaya 2 in Masai has been ordered to close for 10 days starting yesterday following an influenza A outbreak.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said five students, a teacher and a student management assistant tested positive while 15 other students exhibited symptoms.

All infected individuals have been instructed to undergo quarantine starting today.

“However, six teachers and two other PPMs have tested negative and are allowed to continue working as usual,“ he said in a statement.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the case involving SK Taman Permas Jaya 2 was the sixth influenza cluster recorded in Johor Bahru district this year.

“For the whole of 2025 so far, six clusters have been recorded in Johor Bahru - four involving influenza A and two involving influenza B,“ he said. – Bernama