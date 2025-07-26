99 foreigners denied entry for failing security screening: AKPS

PETALING JAYA: A total of 99 foreign nationals were denied entry into the country at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 after failing to pass security screening during a special operation at KLIA yesterday (July 25).

The operation conducted by the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) targeted high-risk flights and saw more than 400 individuals thoroughly screened.

Those denied entry comprised 80 Bangladeshi men, 10 from India, and nine from Pakistan.

According to AKPS, the foreigners were denied entry because they failed to meet immigration requirements, including having questionable travel purposes and records.

All 99 individuals were processed for further documentation and subsequently deported to their countries of origin in accordance with existing legal procedures.

The operation, which ran from 9.30am to 4.30pm, was led by the KLIA Terminal 1 Monitoring Unit with support from the Integrity Unit.

It involved background checks, travel document verification, and individual interviews.

AKPS emphasised that enforcement measures will continue to be strengthened periodically as a proactive strategy to address threats such as human smuggling syndicates (counter-setting) and the misuse of social visit passes.